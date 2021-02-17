Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,420 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $20.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.31. The company had a trading volume of 213,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

