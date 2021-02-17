Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 96,016 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 96,016 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $216,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.