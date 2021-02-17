Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 131,735 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $300,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,750. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $222.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

