Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,965,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,095 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $183,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryder System by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

