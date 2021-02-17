Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of SAFRF stock opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. Safran has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.