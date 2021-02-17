Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

