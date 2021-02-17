Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.91 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $18.99 on Wednesday, hitting $594.22. 123,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

