Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. 589,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

