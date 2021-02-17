Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,946. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

