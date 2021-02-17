Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.47. 246,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

