San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. NIO makes up approximately 1.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank increased its position in NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NIO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 410,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,251,758. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.