San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $710,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.