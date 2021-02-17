San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,553. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

