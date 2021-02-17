San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 11,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,762. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.