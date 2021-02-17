Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.22

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.22 and traded as high as $44.90. Sands China shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 29,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

