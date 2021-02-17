Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.56 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

