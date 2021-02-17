Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

SANM stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanmina by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanmina by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

