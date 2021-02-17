Sarwjit Sambhi Buys 13,318 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

LON SMP opened at GBX 392.50 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.10. The firm has a market cap of £873.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 539 ($7.04).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.