Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 4.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $34,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

NXPI traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.92. 37,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.