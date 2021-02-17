Sather Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,714,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,622,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.49. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $103.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

