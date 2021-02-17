Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 40,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,106,000 after acquiring an additional 204,513 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. 59,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

