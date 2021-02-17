Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,063. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

