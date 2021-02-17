Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $40,784,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 1,340,421 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 794,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

