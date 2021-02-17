Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,577. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

