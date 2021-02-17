Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,785 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,985. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

