Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 9.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,603. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

