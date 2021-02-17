Scotiabank Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $1,800.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,852.50.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,312.31 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,387.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,201.42.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

