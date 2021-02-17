SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Insider Emma Griffin Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) insider Emma Griffin purchased 15,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.44. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £342.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

