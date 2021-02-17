Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,931,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,716. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Priority Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

