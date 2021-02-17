Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Strattec Security accounts for 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 million, a PE ratio of -228.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

