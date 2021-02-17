Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.73. 36,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

