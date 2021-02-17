Secure Asset Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 5.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,891. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.