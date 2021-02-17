Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.09. 52,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

