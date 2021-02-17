Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,344 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

