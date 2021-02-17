Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,952 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.