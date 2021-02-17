Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.89. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,391. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $219.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.23.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.