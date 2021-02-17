Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

