Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,879.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,687.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.