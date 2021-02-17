Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,809,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

