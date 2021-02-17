Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $99.45

Shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.45 ($1.30), but opened at GBX 95.55 ($1.25). Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 99.76 ($1.30), with a volume of 205,368 shares traded.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43.

About Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

