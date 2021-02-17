ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $566.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $580.94. 862,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

