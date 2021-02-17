Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

