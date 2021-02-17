SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,557 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

