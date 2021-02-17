SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 169,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

