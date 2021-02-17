SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Lazard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

