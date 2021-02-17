SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $106,889. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

