Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 619,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $238.76 million and a P/E ratio of 206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.