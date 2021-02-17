Shivom (OMX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

