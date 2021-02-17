Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $14.52. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

