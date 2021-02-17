Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Grows By 27.2%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AOS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. 715,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,634. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

